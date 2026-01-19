Gwalior woman gets life term for killing son after he saw her with lover

In a harrowing case from Madhya Pradesh, a Gwalior woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her son after he saw her with her extramarital partner. Police registered a case and named Jyoti and Uday as the accused, following which they carried out an investigation and filed a charge sheet in court. (Sakib Ali/HT file photo)

The accused, Jyoti Rathore, wife of police constable Dhyan Singh Rathore, was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with her neighbour Uday Indolia, an NDTV report said.

The incident happened in April 2023, when the five-year-old son saw his mother in a compromising position with Uday. Fearing that he would reveal the relationship, the woman took the extreme step of throwing her son from the two-storey roof of a building. The boy died soon after the incident.

What happened after that? After killing the son, Jyoti said that the boy suffered a fall from the rooftop by accident. However, the father, Dhyan, suspected a foul play and began investigating.

He allegedly recorded audio and video conversations where Jyoti admitted what had actually happened and also collected CCTV footage from the cameras installed in their residence. Furnishing all evidence, Dhyan filed a complaint at the police station.

Fifteen days later, seemingly overburdened with guilt of taking her own child's life, Jyoti confessed everything to her husband.

The case was registered after Dhyan's complaint and the investigation including the CCTV footage signaled towards Jyoti's role behind the incident, NDTV reported quoting Thatipur Police Station in-charge Kamal Kishore as saying.

The case so far Police registered a case and named Jyoti and Uday as the accused, following which they carried out an investigation and filed a charge sheet in court.

The trial held Jyoti guilty based on the evidence presented and sentenced her to life imprisonment. The court acquitted Uday citing a lack of evidence against him.

Government advocate Dharmendra Sharma said that the court relied on circumstantial evidence to sentence Jyoti while Uday was given benefit of doubt.