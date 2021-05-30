Hackers steal 39.6 lakh from 3 ATMs of bank in Kolkata

A group of criminals in Kolkata hacked into three automated teller machines (ATM) of a private bank between May 14 and 22 and stole ₹39.6 lakh in several instalments, police said.

Officers from the detective department of the Kolkata Police, while investigating the case, found that none of the machines located in the New Market, Jadavpur and Cossipore police station areas were forcibly broken.

The hackers made the machines dispense cash by connecting to the bank’s server using a small device that was apparently attached to cables in the ATM, said Murlidhar Sharma, joint commissioner of police (crime).

Experts told the police that end-to-end encryption in the communication between the ATM terminal and bank’s server was broken. Similar crimes took place in Delhi in the past.

A specific type of ATM, that was not upgraded to stop such crimes, was hacked, Sharma added.

Three cases were registered by the bank on May 25 and 28. The police are looking for the criminals.