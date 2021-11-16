Home / India News / Half of Assam fully vaccinated against Covid-19; one crore second doses administered so far: CM Sarma
india news

Half of Assam fully vaccinated against Covid-19; one crore second doses administered so far: CM Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that over 1 crore second doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the state and 50% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Assam has so far administered 30,578,649 doses of the vaccine as of Nov 16, data from the Co-WIN dashboard showed.(AFP | Representational image)
Assam has so far administered 30,578,649 doses of the vaccine as of Nov 16, data from the Co-WIN dashboard showed.(AFP | Representational image)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that half of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He also said that the state hit the milestone of administering one crore second doses on the day.

Taking to Twitter, the CM also said 95% of the eligible beneficiaries have already been administered at least one dose of the vaccine. “We've achieved another milestone in vaccination: we completed 1 cr 2nd dose inoculation today, covering 50% of total eligible for 2nd dose. Our total vaccination figure has crossed 3.05 cr. 95% eligible population covered already for 1st dose,” Sarma tweeted.

As of 3.20pm on the day, 30,578,649 doses of the vaccine have been administered, data from the Co-WIN dashboard showed. This included the 20,556,452 first doses and the 10,022,197 second doses. The maximum number of doses, at 19,230,101 doses, have been administered among people between 18 and 44 years of age, while 7,871,274 doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group and 3,477,274 doses to those above 60.

Also read | India reports 8,865 new Covid-19 cases, a low of 287 days

Earlier on Monday, state health minister Keshab Mahanta discussed the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door vaccination campaign with the officials from Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Baksa and Chirang districts. He said that the state would collect details of those yet to be immunised by November 21 and will implement a plan to inoculate 100% of the eligible population.

On Monday, the state saw 253 new cases of the disease and three related fatalities as the total confirmed infections so far reached 614,166 and the death toll climbed to 6,052, a state bulletin showed. Also, 1,807 active cases were also recorded.

Sarma had already said that the state is on track to complete the administration of first doses by the end of November and would fully immunise its eligible population by February 2022, a target that is at least two months later than the country’s target of full vaccination by December this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam coronavirus himanta biswa sarma coronavirus vaccine + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out