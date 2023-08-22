News / India News / ‘Hands full’: After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has these projects lined up for launch

‘Hands full’: After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has these projects lined up for launch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2023 04:08 PM IST

ISRO scientists have multiple launches to look forward to over the coming months.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has multiple launches lined up after Chandrayaan-3, including a test vehicle as part of the Gaganyaan human space flight project, and more.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (File Photo)
“Our hands are full…we are going to build a large number of satellites for our security purposes as well in the coming days,” ISRO chairperson S Somanath had said in his Independence Day address at the national space agency's headquarters in Bengaluru.

Aditya-L1: The country's first space-based observatory to study the Sun is expected to be launched in the first week of September.

XPoSat: India's maiden dedicated polarimetry mission will study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions, and is ‘ready’ for launch.

INSAT-3DS: This climate observation satellite is also lined up to begin its journey to space.

NISAR: It is being jointly developed by ISRO and NASA, the former's American counterpart. A Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), the NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory.

Test vehicle for Gaganyaan: The first of the two unmanned missions ahead of the manned Gaganyaan programme, is planned by the beginning of the next year.

Chandrayaan-3 to land tomorrow

Meanwhile, Vikram, the landing module of Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to make contact with the Moon's surface shortly after 6pm on Wednesday. If successful, India will become only the fourth nation (others being the US, Russia and China) to achieve soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Also, India will be the first country to achieve landing on the Moon's south pole, the lander's intended destination.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

