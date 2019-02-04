‘Happening because...’ : Nitish Kumar’s analysis of Mamata Banerjee’s CBI face-off

Distancing himself from the continuing CBI controversy in West Bengal, Bihar chief minister has said that whatever is happening is because people are not concerned about the country, they are only concerned about votes.

However, he refused to be drawn into the controversy and said that whatever is happening in Kolkata will be best explained by those involved in it.

“These things can only be explained by people who are doing it. I don’t react to such things. CBI and the govt in question will explain,” Nitish said in an interaction with mediapersons.

At the same time, he said that the situation in Kolkata was a temporary one and that it wouldn’t last too long. He said that such things will continue till the Election Commission announces the dates for the Lok Sabha elections and the model code of conduct is enforced.

“Until the Election Commission announces the date of elections, anything can happen in the country,” he said.

“Whatever is happening is temporary. Once the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are announced in March and the model code of conduct comes into force, all such things will end. Such things usually die as quickly as they crop up,” he said.

However, he said, “In this atmosphere of bitterness and tension, anything can can happen,” he said, refusing to elaborate any further.

He said once the election dates are announced, “the politicians’ tune towards the people will change”.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 16:32 IST