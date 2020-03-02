Harassed over property dispute, couple kill child; commit suicide in Mumbai suburb

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:40 IST

A couple and their daughter were found dead at their residence in Daighar in the early hours of Monday morning, the police said.

The police suspect it to be a planned suicide as a suicide note was found beside the bodies. The man who committed suicide named 13 members of his family in the note holding them responsible for the step they had taken.

The couple have been identified as Dipika Patil (35), Shivram Patil and Anushka Patil (3), who allegedly committed suicide in their house at Waklan village in Shildaighar area of Dombivli. Shil-Daighar police received information about the incident at about 5 am following which they reached the spot and found the bodies.

Shivram Patil had written a suicide note, in which he had mentioned that the reason behind this step was his extended family, who had been troubling them over property issues. In the suicide note, the deceased also requested that his wife’s jewellery be donated. It is suspected that the couple first killed their daughter and later committed suicide. Dipika had sent the suicide note to her family members on social media.

Deputy Police Commissioner, S Burse said, “We have sent the bodies for post mortem and registered a case of accidental death. Our team is investigating the matter and verifying statements, after which an official FIR will be registered.”