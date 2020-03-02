e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Harassed over property dispute, couple kill child; commit suicide in Mumbai suburb

Harassed over property dispute, couple kill child; commit suicide in Mumbai suburb

It is suspected that the couple first killed their daughter and later committed suicide.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The man who committed suicide named 13 members of his family in the note holding them responsible for the step they had taken.
The man who committed suicide named 13 members of his family in the note holding them responsible for the step they had taken.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

A couple and their daughter were found dead at their residence in Daighar in the early hours of Monday morning, the police said.

The police suspect it to be a planned suicide as a suicide note was found beside the bodies. The man who committed suicide named 13 members of his family in the note holding them responsible for the step they had taken.

The couple have been identified as Dipika Patil (35), Shivram Patil and Anushka Patil (3), who allegedly committed suicide in their house at Waklan village in Shildaighar area of Dombivli. Shil-Daighar police received information about the incident at about 5 am following which they reached the spot and found the bodies.

Shivram Patil had written a suicide note, in which he had mentioned that the reason behind this step was his extended family, who had been troubling them over property issues. In the suicide note, the deceased also requested that his wife’s jewellery be donated. It is suspected that the couple first killed their daughter and later committed suicide. Dipika had sent the suicide note to her family members on social media.

Deputy Police Commissioner, S Burse said, “We have sent the bodies for post mortem and registered a case of accidental death. Our team is investigating the matter and verifying statements, after which an official FIR will be registered.”

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected from New Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected from New Delhi and Telangana, says govt
Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation for IB official’s family
Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation for IB official’s family
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news