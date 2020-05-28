e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / HarperCollins to publish PM Modi’s letters to mother goddess

HarperCollins to publish PM Modi’s letters to mother goddess

HarperCollins India said “Letters to Mother”, translated from Gujarati by renowned film critic Bhawana Somaaya, will be released as ebook and hardback. These letters have been taken from Modi’s diary, dating back to 1986.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 17:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
As a young man, PM Modi had got into the habit of writing a letter to ‘jagat janani’ every night before going to bed.
As a young man, PM Modi had got into the habit of writing a letter to ‘jagat janani’ every night before going to bed.(ANI)
         

Many letters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a young man wrote to mother goddess, whom he addressed as ‘jagat janani’, every night on varied topics will be published in a book form in English next month.

HarperCollins India said “Letters to Mother”, translated from Gujarati by renowned film critic Bhawana Somaaya, will be released as ebook and hardback. These letters have been taken from Modi’s diary, dating back to 1986.

“This is not an attempt at literary writing; the passages featured in this book are reflections of my observations and sometimes unprocessed thoughts, expressed without filter...” a HarperCollins India statement quoted Modi as saying.

“I am not a writer, most of us are not; but everybody seeks expression, and when the urge to unload becomes overpowering there is no option but to take pen and paper, not necessarily to write but to introspect and unravel what is happening within the heart and the head and why,” he said.

As a young man, Modi had got into the habit of writing a letter to ‘jagat janani’ every night before going to bed. The topics were varied: there were seething sorrows, fleeting joys, lingering memories.

“In Modi’s writings there was the enthusiasm of a youngster and the passion to usher in change. But every few months, he would tear up the pages and consign them to a bonfire. The pages of one diary, dating back to 1986, survived, however. These are now available in English for the very first time,” the statement said.

According to Somaaya, Modi’s strength as a writer is his emotional quotient.

“There is a raw intensity, a simmering restlessness which he does not disguise and that is his attraction,” she said.

tags
top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
LIVE: Karnataka in shutdown mode, suspends all travel from 5 states
LIVE: Karnataka in shutdown mode, suspends all travel from 5 states
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine: Niti Aayog member
Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine: Niti Aayog member
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In