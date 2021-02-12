Harsh Vardhan calls Covaxin safe: What prompted his clarification

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has dispelled concerns over India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, saying it was produced after “due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data” and is “safe and immunogenic” for use. Here is what prompted Vardhan’s clarification:

• It came after Chhattisgarh asked the Centre to halt the supply of the vaccine to the state till its efficacy was proven.

• In a letter to Vardhan, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo expressed concerns over the absence of expiry dates on the packages of the vials.

Also Read | US secures 200 million more doses of Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

• Deo said there is an inhibition/concern among the community in general regarding the use of Covaxin as clinical trials of phase 3 of the vaccine are yet to be completed.

• He asked Vardhan to reconsider the decision to supply Covaxin to the state.

• Vardhan cited new drugs and clinical trials rules and added in light of urgent need due to the Covid pandemic in the country, the National Regulator has granted permission to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccines based on the prescribed procedure and after due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data.

• He said Covaxin and Covishield have been granted permission for restricted use in and they are safe and immunogenic.

• Vardhan said expiry dates are mentioned on the label of Covaxin vaccine vials.