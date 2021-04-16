Harsh Vardhan says ‘my heart goes out to Covid patients’, lauds corona warriors

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan hailed the fighting spirit of people infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after he met patients at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday. He also lauded the efforts of frontline workers who have been working tirelessly as the country battles with the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

“My heart goes out to #COVID19 patients, some of whom I met today at AIIMS trauma centre. It's their fighting spirit and the tireless, selfless service of our saint-like #coronawarriors that bolster our will & strength to collectively fight & end this #pandemic @MoHFW_INDIA,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted after his visit to the hospital’s trauma centre.

Harsh Vardhan’s message comes at a time when India is reporting over two lakh Covid-19 cases daily for the past two days. This has taken the country’s total infection tally to 14,291,917. The country’s active caseload, which stands at 1,569,743, accounts for 10.98%of the total confirmed cases, according to the figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday morning. The toll from the disease too has been on the rise in recent days with India logging more than 1,000 Covid-19 related fatalities for three consecutive days.

On his visit to AIIMS, Harsh Vardhan said, "The number of cases is rising across the country. That is why we are visiting various hospitals to assess the situation and also talking to doctors and everyone for further preparations," according to news agency ANI.

"You know that when we started the war against COVID last year, we had a shortage on every front. But, as we learned from the experience, the challenge can be turned into an opportunity," he added.

The Union minister will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discuss ramping up of Covid-19 facilities, ANI reported.

"We have decided to add 70 more beds at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and 100 more beds at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar. I am sure we will be able to overcome the challenges before us due to the surge in COVID-19 cases now," Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying.

The minister also said that 54 districts and 44 districts in the country have not reported any new coronavirus cases in the last seven days and last 28 days, respectively, according to ANI.