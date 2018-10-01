Harvard professor Gita Gopinath appointed chief economist of International Monetary Fund

Indian-American professor Gita Gopinath has been appointed chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

“Gita Gopinath is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience,” IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said.

An IMF statement said she would be the economic counsellor and director of the IMF’s research Department. She will succeed Maurice Obstfeld who has announced his retirement at the end of 2018.

Her research has focused on international finance and macroeconomics.

In 2014, she was named one of the top 25 economists under 45 by the IMF and she was chosen as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2011.

An alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College and Delhi School of Economics in the national capital, Prof. Gopinath had to the United States for higher studies in the late nineties. She received her Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University in 2001.

She was a member of the Finance Ministry’s Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 matters in 2013-14 and has been a honorary economic adviser to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan from 2016 onwards.

