In attack on BJP, Haryana AAP leader makes shocking remark about rape

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) leader in Haryana on Tuesday made a controversial statement about the gangrape of a 20-year-old college student while criticising the Rs 2 lakh compensation given to the woman by the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow kukarm (rape) on themselves by 10 people; are they valuing someone’s honour at Rs 2 lakh,” Jaihind was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Rohtak.

Jaihind said Kauravas were ruling Haryana and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar acted like the blind king Dhritasrashtra, referring to characters in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

The Haryana Police on Sunday arrested one of the three people accused of raping the Rewari woman, who was once a CBSE school topper.

The woman’s mother has said the family had decided to return a cheque for Rs 2 lakh handed given to them under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013.

The alleged crime has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties who have demanded the resignation of CM Khattar on moral grounds.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 20:39 IST