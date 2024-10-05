Haryana assembly election: At 49.97%, Gurugram sees lowest voter turnout

Gurugram saw the lowest voter turnout in Haryana, as less than 50% of electors voted in the district in Saturday’s single-phase assembly election, according to the Election Commission. Women voters wait outside a polling booth to cast their votes during the Haryana Assembly Election at Raipur village in Nuh, Mewat, on Saturday, 05 October 2024. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

More than 15 lakh people, including 42,000 first-timers, were eligible to vote in the Gurugram district and a turnout of 49.97% was recorded till 5pm. In contrast, Mewat led with 68.28% polling, followed by Yamunanagar (67.93%), Palwal (67.69%), Fatehabad (67.05%), Jind (66.02%), Mahendragarh (65.76%), Kurukshetra (65.55%), Sirsa (65.37%), Hisar (64.16%), Bhiwani (63.06%), Kaithal (62.53%), Ambala (62.26%), Rewari (60.91%), Panipat (60.52%), Rohtak (60.56%), and Karnal (60.42%).

Haryana has 90 assembly constituencies, including four in Gurugram: Gurgaon, Badshahpur, Pataudi, and Sohna. For polling in the district, as many as 1500 booths were set up and heavy security, consisting of more than 6000 personnel, including members of paramilitary forces, home guards, and Special Police Officers (SPOs) were deployed at these centres, with a special focus on sensitive locations.

At all 90 constituencies, the voting began at 7am and concluded at 6pm. Total 1031 candidates, including 101 women, were in the fray. The counting of votes will be held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, exit polls released after the polling predicted a clear majority for the Congress party, while BJP, the state’s ruling party since 2014, is inching towards a heavy defeat, projections show.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP and Congress won 40 and 31 seats, respectively. The BJP then joined hands with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which won 10 seats, to form an alliance government. The alliance collapsed in March this year and the saffron party replaced then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, the incumbent CM.

(With ANI inputs)