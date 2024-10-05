Haryana polls: Voter turnout crosses 2 lakh in first 3.5 Hours in Gurugram

In the first three and a half hours of polling, voter turnout in Gurugram crossed the 2 lakh mark, with a total of 2,05,937 voters casting their ballots by mid-morning. Monitoring of all 1,507 polling stations is being conducted via webcasting from the control room set up at the Mini Secretariat, ensuring transparency throughout the voting process. The polling has been peaceful at all booths so far. Till 10am, the voter turnout in Nuh district for the assembly elections stood at 16.0%. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

Residents of high-rise condominiums were among the first to head to the polls, with many senior citizens and first-time voters arriving early. Despite the steady flow of voters, there was no rush at any polling stations, thanks to the increased number of booths across the district.

First-time voter Riya Sharma, 19, expressed her excitement. “This is my first time voting, and it feels great to have a say in the future of our state. I voted for better education and job opportunities for the youth.” Shivang Mehta, another first-time voter, said, “I have been waiting for this moment to participate in the democratic process. My vote is for progress and change.”

Senior citizens were also proactive, with 82-year-old Col (retd ) Suwarn Singh said , “I have been voting in every election for decades, and I am here again for a better healthcare system and support for the elderly.” Rajinder Gupta, 78, echoed similar sentiments: “I have voted for stability and development in our city. It’s our responsibility to ensure we contribute to a better future.”

All major candidates from the Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituency were also seen casting their votes early in the day. After voting, candidates made rounds at various polling booths, engaging with voters and monitoring the voting process. Their presence added to the atmosphere of the day, as they ensured that the process was running smoothly and spoke with voters to understand their concerns.

With the polling stations well-organised and the increased number of booths, residents experienced a smooth and hassle-free voting process. The district administration continues to monitor proceedings closely, ensuring a peaceful election.

Heavy security – consisting of more than 6,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces, home guards, and special police officers (SPOs) – has been deployed at more than 1,500 polling booths across Gurugram with special focus on sensitive locations to ensure peaceful voting for assembly elections, the district police said.

NUH

Till 10am, the voter turnout in Nuh district for the assembly elections stood at 16.0%. The constituency-wise breakdown is as follows: Nuh (79) recorded a turnout of 15.5%, Firozpur Jhirka (80) reported 17.4%, and Punhana (81) saw a turnout of 14.6%. The polling process continues smoothly across the district.