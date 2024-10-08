Haryana election results: BJP leads Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Pataudi & Sohna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading in Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Pataudi and Sohna constituencies in Haryana, early trends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website shows. In Badshahpur, BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh is leading by a margin of 2,369 votes (as of 10:15am). (PTI photo)

In Badshahpur, BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh is leading by a margin of 2,369 votes (as of 10:15am). Singh has secured 10,693 votes in the first round, ahead of independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daulatabad, who has received 8,324 votes. Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav is trailing behind with 4,087 votes.

Also Read: Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP goes past Congress to near majority mark in early trends

In the Gurgaon constituency, BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma (9,224 votes) is showing a commanding lead with 4,971 votes (as of 10:15am) closely followed by independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who is putting up a strong fight at 4,253 votes. Goyal, who had earlier resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket, has emerged as a key contender, making the contest in Gurgaon a triangular one. However, Sharma’s early lead positions BJP in a comfortable spot as the counting progresses.

Meanwhile, in Pataudi, BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary (11,697 votes) has gained a substantial lead of 6,576 votes. She is leading by 6,576 votes over Pearl Chaudhary, who has received 5,121 votes.

In Sohna, BJP’s Tejpal Tanwar (9,213 votes) is leading with 1,761 votes (as of 10:15am). He is ahead of Rohtas Singh, who has garnered 7,452 votes.