Haryana epicentre of farm stir, discussed law and order situation with Amit Shah: Khattar

Hours after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre in September, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday met home minister Amit Shah. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders discussed the law and order situation as Haryana is the “epicentre of farmers’ stir,” Khattar said after the meeting, according to news agency PTI.

“Today, the Supreme Court stayed the farm laws and formed a committee. All these were discussed (during the meeting with Amit Shah). Events on January 26 should go well as it's a national festival. Farmers assured in their press conference that it'll be peaceful. It's being hoped that they'll call off agitation and go back home,” Haryana chief minister told news agency ANI after the meeting.

“The ball is now in the court of the SC and I feel whatever is its decision, it will be acceptable to all,” Khattar had said after the meeting.

The protesting farmers, however, have refused to call off the demonstrations, till the three agricultural legislations are repealed. They said they won't accept any committee formed by the apex court to end the impasse between the government and the protesters as “the members of the committee are pro-government.”

Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala along with the state presidents of BJP, the JJP and state cabinet ministers met the home minister in Delhi.

Khattar also said that the political situation in the state was alright. “The speculations by the Opposition and media are baseless. Our Government is going on strong and will complete its tenure,” he told ANI.

The remark came after Congress on Monday demanded that Haryana chief minister resign as he has "lost the faith of the people" and the moral authority to rule after farmers did not allow his chopper to land during an event in Karnal.

