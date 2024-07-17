Haryana govt announces 10% quota for Agniveers in state level recruitment among other benefits

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced more benefits for Agniveers who complete their short four-year stint in the armed forces, ANI reported. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a slew of measures in Chandigarh on Wednesday aimed at integrating Agniveers into state government services and facilitating their post-service careers. (HT file photo)

These include age relaxation in state public services recruitment, a horizontal reservation, and subsidy to industrial units that employ Agniveers.

Saini announced that Agniveers will be given a three-year relaxation in the maximum age prescribed for government posts in Group B and C. For the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years. Various batches of Agniveers, who joined the armed forces are expected to complete their four-year-tenure by August 2027.

Also read | Agnipath not the right road ahead, must revisit scheme

On the horizontal reservation, Saini said, “The government will provide 5% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to civil posts in Group C and 1% horizontal reservation in Group B.”

Further, the government will provide 10% horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to the posts of Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden and SPO recruited by the state government.

The Haryana chief minister also announced subsidies to encourage thier recruitment by the private sector.

“If Agniveer is given a salary of more than ₹30,000 per month by any industrial unit, then our government will give a subsidy of ₹60,000 per annum to that industrial unit,” Saini added.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Announced in June 2022, the scheme recruits personnel below the rank of officers to the Indian armed forces for a short period of four years. At the end of four years, up to 25% of recruits, called Agniveers, join the services on a permanent commission (15 more years) subject to merit and other requirements.

Besides the salary and other risk and hardship allowances, Agniveers receive approximately ₹11.71 lakhs (with interest) as a lump sum severance package from Seva Nidhi, a mutually contributed government fund.

In case of death while on duty, their family is entitled to a lump sum of one crore (including Seva Nidhi) and full pay for the period which they could not serve. For the injured, depending on the scale of injuries, they can receive up to ₹44 lakh as compensation.

Why is the scheme opposed?

Agniveers do not draw pensions post their short tenure in the armed forces.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the NDA government over the scheme. On June 1, he wrote an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu alleging discrimination in the nature and extent of benefits accorded to the families of slain soldiers.

The Congress leader had repeatedly attacked the BJP over the scheme during the general election campaign. Post cabinet formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, the allies of the NDA government have suggested a review of the scheme.

HT had also reported that the armed forces are expected to suggest some changes to the government including raising the upper age limit from 21 to 23 and retaining at least 50% of soldiers after four years.

Haryana is expected to face state assembly elections to the 90-member legislative assembly by October 2024.



(With ANI inputs)