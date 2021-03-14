Haryana govt to hold massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on March 15
- In the third phase a total of 1,56,299 beneficiaries have been covered under the programme till March 13.
The Haryana health department has decided to hold a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday, a senior official said.
The department has coordinated with Accredited Social Health Activists and Anganwadi workers besides officials of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to motivate the beneficiaries above 60 years and those with co-morbidities falling within the age group of 45 years to 60 years.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the main objective of the department is to ensure maximum reach of the Covid-19 vaccine as it will help contain the spread of coronavirus infection.
“We have one ASHA worker and Anganwadi worker for every 200 households. They will be moving from door-to-door to motivate the beneficiaries to get the doses of the vaccine administered,” he said.
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has several schemes running for the senior citizens, and already has a database in this regard, he said.
“The vaccine is also being administered at Health Sub Centres located in the villages across the state,” Arora said.
Divulging details of the present status of the ongoing vaccination drive, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, Prabhjot Singh said till March 13, first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 1.68 lakh Health Care Workers (HCWs) and 97,410 HCWs have been administered the second dose.
He said 83,338 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have been given the first dose. In all, a total of 2.51 lakh HCWs and FLWs have been given the first dose.
Sharing details of the third phase of the vaccine rollout, Singh said a total of 1,56,299 beneficiaries have been covered under the programme till March 13.
Until March 13, Haryana has recorded 3,073 Covid-19 fatalities and the infection count stands at 2,74,697.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox