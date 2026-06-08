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    Haryana groom, 3 others held for SUV stunts in wedding procession

    Sub-Inspector Yashpal was patrolling in Mandikhera village on Sunday and received a video clip of the incident on his mobile phone.

    Published on: Jun 08, 2026 11:24 PM IST
    PTI
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    A groom had hoped to be with his newlywed wife a day after his marriage; however, he ended up behind bars after he was found to be allegedly performing stunts on an SUV while on his way to the wedding venue.

    A police team reached Nai Nangla village, but learnt that the procession had already departed for Chandni village. (Representational photo)
    A police team reached Nai Nangla village, but learnt that the procession had already departed for Chandni village. (Representational photo)

    The incident happened in Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday, officials said, adding three others, who were also driving SUVs and part of the wedding procession, have also been arrested for reckless driving.

    According to police, the matter came to light when Sub-Inspector Yashpal, posted at Nagina police station, was patrolling in Mandikhera village on Sunday and received a video clip of the incident on his mobile phone.

    In the video, some youths were seen standing and sitting on the roofs of moving Thar vehicles, which were being driven by the four accused at high speed and recklessly.

    Police found that the wedding procession belonged to groom Aaqib, a resident of Nai Nangla village, and was heading to Chandeni village.

    A police team reached Nai Nangla village, but learnt that the procession had already departed for Chandni village.

    People at the scene informed the police that the groom had said they could travel on the vehicle roofs, officials said.

    Following a prima facie investigation, an FIR was registered, and Aaqib and the three other drivers were arrested, police said.

    "This is the second consecutive case of its kind in the district. We have not only registered a case but also arrested the groom and are questioning him. Nuh police have sent a clear message that disregarding road safety rules, dangerous stunts and hooliganism during weddings or other events will not be tolerated," Nuh police spokesperson said.

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