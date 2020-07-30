e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Haryana hotel, resort say Rajasthan MLAs weren’t their guests

Haryana hotel, resort say Rajasthan MLAs weren’t their guests

Three FIRs have been lodged on complaints related to horse-trading to allegedly dislodge the Congress government in Rajasthan.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:17 IST
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
File photo: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.
File photo: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. (PTI)
         

The administration of hotel Best Western Country club, Manesar and Heritage Village, Manesar - where Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs were allegedly camping - told the special operation group (SOG) that the legislators were not their guests.

Teams of SOG are camping in National Capital Region from July 17 to record the statements of Congress legislator from Sardarshahar Bhanwarlal Sharma, who has been booked in connection with an audio-tape related to an alleged plan to topple the Rajasthan government and other MLAs who were allegedly camping at these hotels.

“On July 23, the SOG issued notice to the hotels where the MLAs were allegedly staying. In the reply, the administration of Best Western Country club, Manesar, informed us that their hotel is a Covid-19 care center and the MLAs didn’t stay in their hotel,” said Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police (ADGP), ATS-SOG.

Rathore added that the administration of Heritage Village, Manesar also gave a reply on similar lines. “The administration of Heritage Village, Manesar told us that the MLAs didn’t stay at their hotel,” the ADGP added.

Also read: Rajasthan crisis - Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals

In the past 12 days, the teams of SOG went to both the resorts where it suspects the rebel Congress MLAs were staying but were not allowed to enter the premises by the hotel management, said an SOG official.

“Our teams tried at least five times to go inside the hotels in the past 12 days during which sometimes teams were stopped from 1 kilometre away at the barricading or the main gate by the Haryana police,” said a senior police official familiar with the developments.

The SOG has registered three FIRs on complaints related to horse-trading to allegedly dislodge the Congress government in the state.

The first FIR number 47 was registered on July 10, in which two accused Ashok Jain from Banswara and Bharat Malani were arrested and are presently in judicial custody.

The second FIR 48 and third FIR 49 were registered on July 17. In the FIR number 48, three accused including Sardarshahar MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Sanjay Jain and one Gajendra Singh were booked.

The FIRs were registered based on the complaint filed by Mahesh Joshi, Congress chief whip of the Rajasthan assembly, after audiotapes surfaced on Thursday evening and went viral on social media amid the uncertain fate of the Gehlot government.

The FIRs were filed under Section 124A (sedition) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India logs 1 million recoveries from Covid-19 in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
India logs 1 million recoveries from Covid-19 in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
India gears up for Independence Day amid Covid-19 crisis
India gears up for Independence Day amid Covid-19 crisis
FATF related legislation will move Pak from grey list to white list: Minister
FATF related legislation will move Pak from grey list to white list: Minister
78% Covid-19 patients develop heart condition, study finds
78% Covid-19 patients develop heart condition, study finds
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In