Haryana hotel, resort say Rajasthan MLAs weren’t their guests

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:17 IST

The administration of hotel Best Western Country club, Manesar and Heritage Village, Manesar - where Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs were allegedly camping - told the special operation group (SOG) that the legislators were not their guests.

Teams of SOG are camping in National Capital Region from July 17 to record the statements of Congress legislator from Sardarshahar Bhanwarlal Sharma, who has been booked in connection with an audio-tape related to an alleged plan to topple the Rajasthan government and other MLAs who were allegedly camping at these hotels.

“On July 23, the SOG issued notice to the hotels where the MLAs were allegedly staying. In the reply, the administration of Best Western Country club, Manesar, informed us that their hotel is a Covid-19 care center and the MLAs didn’t stay in their hotel,” said Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police (ADGP), ATS-SOG.

Rathore added that the administration of Heritage Village, Manesar also gave a reply on similar lines. “The administration of Heritage Village, Manesar told us that the MLAs didn’t stay at their hotel,” the ADGP added.

Also read: Rajasthan crisis - Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals

In the past 12 days, the teams of SOG went to both the resorts where it suspects the rebel Congress MLAs were staying but were not allowed to enter the premises by the hotel management, said an SOG official.

“Our teams tried at least five times to go inside the hotels in the past 12 days during which sometimes teams were stopped from 1 kilometre away at the barricading or the main gate by the Haryana police,” said a senior police official familiar with the developments.

The SOG has registered three FIRs on complaints related to horse-trading to allegedly dislodge the Congress government in the state.

The first FIR number 47 was registered on July 10, in which two accused Ashok Jain from Banswara and Bharat Malani were arrested and are presently in judicial custody.

The second FIR 48 and third FIR 49 were registered on July 17. In the FIR number 48, three accused including Sardarshahar MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Sanjay Jain and one Gajendra Singh were booked.

The FIRs were registered based on the complaint filed by Mahesh Joshi, Congress chief whip of the Rajasthan assembly, after audiotapes surfaced on Thursday evening and went viral on social media amid the uncertain fate of the Gehlot government.

The FIRs were filed under Section 124A (sedition) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).