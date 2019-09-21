Haryana, Maharashtra elections, by-polls in numbers
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said by-polls to 64 seats across 18 states will also be held on the same date.india Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:51 IST
The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
Here are the polls in numbers:
Total number of seats in Maharashtra: 288
No of seats reserved for SCs: 29
No of seats reserved for STs: 25
Total number of seats in Haryana: 90
No of seats reserved for SCs: 17
No of seats reserved for STs: 0
No of electors in Maharashtra:
General: 8,94,46,211
Service voters: 1,16,495
Total no of electors as per final electoral rolls: 8,95,62,706
No of electors in Haryana:
General: 1,81,91,228
Service voters: 1,07,486
Total no of electors as per final electoral rolls: 1,82,98,714
No polling stations in Maharashtra: 95,473
No polling stations in Haryana: 19,425
No of seats for bypolls:
Arunachal Pradesh: 1
Assam: 4
Bihar: 5 assembly seats and 1 Lok Sabha
Chhattisgarh: 1
Gujarat: 4
Himachal Pradesh: 2
Karnataka: 15
Kerala: 5
Madhya Pradesh: 1
Meghalaya: 1
Odisha: 1
Puducherry: 1
Punjab: 4
Rajasthan: 2
Sikkim: 3
Tamil Nadu: 2
Telangana: 1
Uttar Pradesh: 11
First Published: Sep 21, 2019 15:51 IST