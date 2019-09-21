Haryana, Maharashtra elections, by-polls in numbers

india

The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said by-polls to 64 seats across 18 states will also be held on the same date.

Here are the polls in numbers:

Total number of seats in Maharashtra: 288

No of seats reserved for SCs: 29

No of seats reserved for STs: 25

Total number of seats in Haryana: 90

No of seats reserved for SCs: 17

No of seats reserved for STs: 0

No of electors in Maharashtra:

General: 8,94,46,211

Service voters: 1,16,495

Total no of electors as per final electoral rolls: 8,95,62,706

No of electors in Haryana:

General: 1,81,91,228

Service voters: 1,07,486

Total no of electors as per final electoral rolls: 1,82,98,714

No polling stations in Maharashtra: 95,473

No polling stations in Haryana: 19,425

No of seats for bypolls:

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Assam: 4

Bihar: 5 assembly seats and 1 Lok Sabha

Chhattisgarh: 1

Gujarat: 4

Himachal Pradesh: 2

Karnataka: 15

Kerala: 5

Madhya Pradesh: 1

Meghalaya: 1

Odisha: 1

Puducherry: 1

Punjab: 4

Rajasthan: 2

Sikkim: 3

Tamil Nadu: 2

Telangana: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 11

