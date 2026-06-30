Haryana man arrested in Mussoorie for attacking resident with plastic milk crate

A 36-year-old man from Haryana was arrested in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie after he allegedly attacked a resident with a plastic milk crate during a clash that broke out following a minor road incident, police said on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening. (Getty Images)

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the accused, Neeraj Raghav, striking a man with the crate.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening on Mussoorie’s Mall Road. Mussoorie Police said they were informed about two groups involved in a scuffle in a public place.

Senior police superintendent Pramendra Dobhal said a police team rushed to the spot and found people involved in a clash that created panic and disrupted public order. “We detained one of the troublemakers, identified as Neeraj Raghav, 36, a resident of Sector 86, Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana,” Dobhal said.

Dobhal said the altercation began when the vehicle carrying four tourists from Haryana allegedly brushed against a pedestrian on the way to Mall Road, triggering an argument that soon escalated into a physical fight.

“During the scuffle, the tourist from Manesar allegedly attacked the local man with a plastic milk crate, aiming at his head. However, the resident did not suffer any serious injuries,” Dobhal said.

Raghav was arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as a preventive measure to maintain public peace. His vehicle was also seized under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police produced Raghav in a court on Monday, and he was granted bail.