Haryana: NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging from ceiling fan in hostel room

A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday. The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, police said. (Representational)

The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, they added.

According to police, the deceased Priyanshu Sharma was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Haryana's Sirsa district.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said Priyanshu had contacted a friend between 6:30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, asking him to visit his room later in the night, and said the door would be open.

However, when the friend arrived around 11:15 pm, he found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response.

Growing suspicious, the friend alerted students in a nearby room. Upon peering through an open rear window, they discovered Priyanshu hanging from the ceiling fan. The police and institute authorities were immediately informed.

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Vinod Kumar said the room was subsequently opened, and the deceased student was brought down. His post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. The body was later handed over to his parents, who reached the campus early morning.

The officer said no suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.