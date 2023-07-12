Home / India News / ‘Why have you come now?’: Woman slaps JJP MLA visiting Haryana's flood-affected areas. Watch

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jul 12, 2023 11:05 PM IST

Responding to the incident, Ishwar Singh told ANI that he will not be taking any legal action against the woman. “I have forgiven her,” he said.

As North India battles torrential rain and deluges, a video shared by news agency ANI showed a victim of the floods allegedly hitting an MLA from Jannayak Janta Party, part of the ruling alliance with BJP, in Haryana. The incident reportedly occurred in Guhla as Ishwar Singh was assessing the flood-ravaged regions.

Responding to the incident, Singh told ANI that he will not be taking any legal action against the woman. "I have forgiven her," he said.

The post was shared with the caption, "In a viral video, a flood victim can be seen slapping a JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) MLA in Guhla as he visited the flood-affected areas. "Why have you come now?", asks the flood victim."

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by three days of incessant downpour and announced 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

At least 10 rain-related deaths have been reported from some of the affected districts. Food packets, water tankers and fodder for animals are being dispatched to the affected areas while people have been moved to safety, Khattar said. Ambala was the worst affected, he said, adding that the Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat and the Panchkula districts were also bearing the brunt of the heavy rain.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda also assessed the situation in areas impacted by the heavy downpour and said the government must work on war footing to help those affected. Slamming the BJP-JJP government in the state, the Congress leader added that if it had taken precautionary measures on time, the citizens wouldn't be facing this trouble.

Asserting that the government should announce proper compensation for the losses incurred by the public, the leader of opposition in the state assembly urged the government to drain out flood waters from residential villages.

(With inputs from agencies)

