Haryana roadways employees to go on two-day strike from today

The Haryana roadways employees union has announced to go on a two-day strike from Tuesday, despite Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), which prohibits strike by the employees, being in force.

There are about 19,000 employees in Haryana roadways, which has about 4,100 buses, in which over 12 lakh passengers travel daily. The employees union announced that no buses, including 39 Volvo buses, would ply for the next two days.

The roadways employees are protesting against the government’s decision to rope in about 700 buses from private operators, which they allege is an attempt to favour some chosen few and a step towards privatisation in the department.

They also allege that the government would benefit the private operators by paying them more per kilometre than what the roadways department spent.

“Instead, the government should purchase new buses and fill all vacancies in the department which would bring huge profits to the department besides generating employment for many,” employees leader Sarbat Punia said.

Additional chief secretary (ACS, transport department) Dhanpat Singh, however, said the government would effectively implement Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1974, as the strike would affect public safety and hit the supply of essential services to the public. Refuting allegations of the union leaders, Dhanpat said it was neither favouritism nor any bid to privatise the services.

“The private operators would run new buses on routes given by the department and have their own drivers while the conductors would be of Haryana roadways. While the department spent about Rs 49 per kilometre, the permits have now been given for Rs 31 to Rs 39 per kilometre according to different routes, hence the profit. They would run at least 300 km a day and give the revenue to the department,” he said.

Earlier, the roadways employees had observed strike on September 5, despite ESMA for which the department had taken action against 288 employees, including 164 who were suspended and action under ESMA taken against them.

Meanwhile, the union of various government departments, namely, Sarv Karmchari Sangh, extended its support to roadways employees and threatened that they too would launch an agitation if the government would take any “oppressive methods” to curb their strike. The All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation has also expressed its support.

