News / India News / Haryana truck driver sentenced to 14 years in jail in Tripura for 450kg cannabis

Haryana truck driver sentenced to 14 years in jail in Tripura for 450kg cannabis

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jan 18, 2024 09:22 PM IST

Harpal Singh, 51, who was sentenced to 14 years in jail by a Tripura court, is a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. The co-accused, Naveen is absconding

AGARTALA: A truck driver from Haryana’s Sonipat arrested in Tripura with 456kg of cannabis hidden in the vehicle has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Tripura court.

Trucks parked during a strike by drivers over new penal provisions in Nagpur, (PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Harpal Singh, 51, and his associate, Naveen, 39, were arrested by officers of Mungiakami police station in Khowai district on April 6, 2022. During a search of the 12-wheel truck, police officers found 456kg of dry cannabis hidden in a compartment in the driver’s cabin.

“ ....accused person namely Harpal Singh is convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 14 ( fourteen) years and fine of Rs. 100,000/- in default to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another 06 ( six months) , so as to send a clear message to the society to deter other like minded criminals to commit such crime in future,” the court order said. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday but the order was only made available on Thursday.

The court did not pronouce the verdict in connection with Naveen since he is absconding.

The court said the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 mandates a jail term ranging from 10 to 20 years, in addition to a fine of not less than 100,000, and a maximum of Rs. 200,000.

