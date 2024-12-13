Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.27 °C and 23.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Haryana today stands at 137.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 14, 2024 17.20 Sky is clear December 15, 2024 19.87 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 20.28 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 20.58 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.96 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 20.45 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 20.26 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.39 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.82 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.13 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.29 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.0 °C Broken clouds Delhi 16.53 °C Sky is clear

