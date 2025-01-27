Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 27, 2025, is 18.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.9 °C and 24.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 06:00 PM. Haryana weather update on January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.08 °C and 24.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 168.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 28, 2025 18.44 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 20.57 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 21.06 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 22.25 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 22.27 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 21.77 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 22.39 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.14 °C Few clouds Kolkata 20.64 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.78 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.15 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.71 °C Sky is clear



