Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 18, 2025, is 27.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.36 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 34.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 174.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|27.42
|Scattered clouds
|March 20, 2025
|33.10
|Few clouds
|March 21, 2025
|34.36
|Broken clouds
|March 22, 2025
|34.79
|Scattered clouds
|March 23, 2025
|33.84
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|35.19
|Few clouds
|March 25, 2025
|37.07
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025
