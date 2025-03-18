Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 18, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 18, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on March 18, 2025, is 27.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.36 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Haryana weather update on March 18, 2025
Haryana weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 34.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 174.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 19, 202527.42Scattered clouds
March 20, 202533.10Few clouds
March 21, 202534.36Broken clouds
March 22, 202534.79Scattered clouds
March 23, 202533.84Sky is clear
March 24, 202535.19Few clouds
March 25, 202537.07Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.58 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata33.31 °C Broken clouds
Chennai29.89 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru31.97 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad35.66 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.74 °C Broken clouds
Delhi29.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On