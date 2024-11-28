Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.03 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on November 28, 2024, is 22.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.03 °C and 26.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.64 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 254.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 29, 2024
|24.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 30, 2024
|24.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 1, 2024
|25.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 2, 2024
|25.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 3, 2024
|26.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 4, 2024
|26.66 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|25.77 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
