Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.37 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024
Nov 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on November 5, 2024, is 29.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.37 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 5, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 6, 2024
|31.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|32.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|32.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|32.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|31.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|32.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|30.01 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
