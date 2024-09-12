Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 12, 2024, is 26.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 29.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.32 °C and 26.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 176.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.32 °C and 26.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 176.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 13, 2024
|25.73 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|September 15, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|34.47 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 17, 2024
|34.97 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 18, 2024
|29.81 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 19, 2024
|34.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024
SHARE
Copy