Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.87 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 16, 2024, is 32.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.87 °C and 35.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 165.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 17, 2024
|34.01 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 18, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 19, 2024
|24.39 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 20, 2024
|31.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|37.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 23, 2024
|36.28 °C
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
