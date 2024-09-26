Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.6 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 26, 2024, is 32.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.6 °C and 35.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.98 °C and 35.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.6 °C and 35.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 140.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 27, 2024
|32.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 28, 2024
|31.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 29, 2024
|31.61 °C
|Few clouds
|September 30, 2024
|35.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 1, 2024
|35.71 °C
|Few clouds
|October 2, 2024
|36.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|36.9 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
