Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.41 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024
Sep 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 27, 2024, is 30.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.41 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.58 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.41 °C and 33.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 205.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 28, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 29, 2024
|30.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 30, 2024
|34.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 1, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 2, 2024
|37.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|37.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
