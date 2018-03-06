Haryana will soon roll out plan to tackle violence against women: Guv

Promising women an environment free from ‘violence and discrimination’, Haryana governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Monday said the state government will soon unroll an action plan on ‘sexual and gender-based violence’.

Guv’s address 97,392 cases under the IPC were registered in 2017

Govt medical colleges to be set up in Bhiwani and Jind

Haryana has 11 medical and 10 Dental colleges having capacity of 1400 MBBS and 960 BDS seats

Family members of 178 martyrs given employment since October 2014

All new buses to be purchased in future will be disabled friendly

A separate wing will be set up in the existing college at Karnal for higher education of the deaf, mute and blind persons

A skill development and employment generation institute will be set up for all categories of disabled persons at Karnal

4.78 lakh new LPG connections released till December

Haryana only state of India which is kerosene free

No member of any Panchayati Raj institutions is uneducated or a defaulter of a bank loan or electricity bill

Highest price of Rs 330 per quintal for sugarcane in the country

Dairy cooperatives procured an average of 5.5 lakh litres of milk per day

Ranked 5th in terms of tax collection

Addressing the 11th session of the 13th Haryana legislative assembly that marked the beginning of the eight-day-long Budget session, Solanki, in his an hour-long speech in Hindi touched a plethora of issues ranging from peasantry, rural development and agriculture to women, education and health.

Solanki’s 40-page address, with 138 points, focused on ‘impressive landmarks’ and achievements of ‘my government’ in different spheres. In a bid to send a message that the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government was fulfilling its promises, Solanki said of 4,583 announcements made since October 2014, 2,996 have either been implemented or were in advance stages of implementation.

“My government is now giving final touches to a comprehensive action plan on sexual and gender-based violence,” the governor said as the legislators of the Opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Congress party attended the session with rapt attention and desisted from creating disruptions. In the 90-member House, BJP has 47 MLAs, INLD has 19 and Congress has 17.

Solanki said the action plan will address all major components of crime afflicting women and children in the state. “It will delineate the responsibilities of various stakeholders on the steps to be taken by them in a time-bound manner,” he added.

The government, he said, was committed to empower women so that they may live with dignity and contribute as equal partners in the development process.

Stating that the state government was committed to provide a girls’ college at every 20 kilometres, Solanki said a government nursing college will too be set up in every district, besides a medical college.

He said the government has achieved notable success in the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme and registered a quantum jump in sex ratio at birth to the highest-ever level of 914 in December 2017 as compared to 833 in 2011 and 871 in 2014.

“We have won national acclaim for our efforts to curb the evil practice of female foeticide and remove the blemish of open defecation,” Solanki said.

While the government is gearing up to set up ‘Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran’ to make agriculture remunerative, Solanki announced that cooperative election authority will also be established in the state for superintendence, direction and control of the election process in the such organisations.

“The state government provides guarantee to the farmers cultivating potato, onion, tomato and cauliflower that they will never ever incur any loss, whatever be the selling price for their produce,” he added.

He said the water has successfully been taken to the parched fields of southern Haryana at over 300 tails of almost all minors and distributaries.

The fastest-growing state

Solanki said that Haryana has been reckoned as the fastest-growing state of India up to 2017. This was based on three key macroeconomic parameters – growth, inflation and fiscal health. Haryana, he said, has done well on GST compliance front as well.

Citing a report titled ‘States of Growth’, he said according to advance estimates, the per capita income of Haryana in real terms was Rs 1,54,587 in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 1,45,163 in 2016-17, thereby registering a growth of 6.5%. At current prices, the per capita income of Haryana in 2017-18 is Rs 1,96,982.