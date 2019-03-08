Haryana woman plots son’s murder to continue affair with his friend; held

Police on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old woman for plotting her son’s murder in Haryana’s Jhajjar district after he found out about her illicit affair with his 23-year-old friend.

The deceased, Parmod, 23, worked as a bouncer in Gurugram. He was shot dead on February 19 at his house in Chamanpura village of the Jhajjar district.

The police had registered a case of murder against unknown persons on a complaint by Parmod’s mother.

The police said while working in Gurugram, Parmod had become friends with another bouncer Pradeep, 23, who hailed from a nearby village in Jhajjar.

After their friendship, Pradeep started visiting Parmod’s house often, during which he got into an affair with his mother Meena Devi, who is a widow.

The police said that for the past one month, Parmod had quit his job and was living at home. It was then that he got suspicious about his mother’s affair with his friend and asked him to stop coming to his house.

As his mother could no longer meet her paramour, she chalked out a plan to murder her son with the help of Pradeep. The duo sought help from two of Pradeep’s friends who shot Parmod dead at his house on the night of February 19. Next morning, his mother called the police and lodged a complaint against unknown persons for murdering her son. She said she was sleeping at house when the murder happened and only came to know about it after waking up in the morning.

The police said the entire mystery unravelled when they nabbed a man with an illegal weapon during routine search on Wednesday night. The man, identified as Saurabh of Bhiwani, was arrested and interrogated, during which he confessed about his involvement in Parmod’s murder, among other criminal cases.

The police arrested Pradeep, who confessed to his crime. The cops later arrested Meena, her paramour Pradeep and his two friends Saurabh and Monu.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 09:39 IST