Haryana: Woman raped by two men in Faridabad district, say police

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 01:20 AM IST

Faridabad , A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men, who reportedly used "black magic" to trap her in their plan, before committing the crime in the Ballabhgarh area in this Haryana district, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, the crime took place on April 15, when she and her friend were standing near the Ballabhgarh bus stand in the morning. A man approached them and asked for directions to a place, but both of them expressed ignorance. Moments later, another man reached there.

In the complaint, it is mentioned that one of the men set a paper on fire and put marigold flowers and peepal leaves in their hands and asked them to throw those in a river if they didn't want to die.

To do this, the victim and her friend were taken on foot near a college. There, the victim's friend was asked to return and put the flowers and leaves at the bus stand. Their mobile phones were also snatched by the accused.

The accused then took the victim, who was now alone, in an auto rickshaw to an area near Agra Canal. When they reached there, the accused asked the victim to place the flowers and leaves at the root of a peepal tree. They threatened to kill her and her friend if she failed to comply.

From there, she was taken to a deserted spot, also near the canal, where both of them allegedly raped her, according to the complaint.

When one of the accused received a call on his phone, she ran away from there and reached out to police, the complaint further mentions.

The victim was medically examined at the Faridabad Civil Hospital, which confirmed rape.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a forensic science team has inspected the crime scene. CCTV footage of the routes mentioned in the complaint has also been obtained, according to a senior police officer.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

