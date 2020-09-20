e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hashish worth crores seized from Mumbai bound truck, 2 smugglers arrested

Hashish worth crores seized from Mumbai bound truck, 2 smugglers arrested

The anti narcotics task force received an intelligence input about a truck carrying a large consignment of contraband.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:35 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The authorities will probe if the seized hash had been brought in from across the border.
The authorities will probe if the seized hash had been brought in from across the border. (HT Photo/Representative)
         

In a major success, anti narcotics task force foiled a smuggling bid and recovered a huge consignment of high grade Hashish or hash worth crores headed for Mumbai and arrested two interstate smugglers in Jammu on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ali Mohammad and Aamin Khan of Somalpur, Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) ANTF J&K, Vinay Sharma stated that an information from reliable sources was received about a truck (number RJ10GB-3411) parked near Tawi bridge on Nagrota- Narwal bypass road in Jammu, in which, a large quantity of Hashish was concealed in apple boxes and was being smuggled from Kashmir to Mumbai.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap claims Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed, opens up on his own struggle.

“During a search of the truck, 35 kg of Hashish like substance was recovered. Both the drug smugglers Ali Mohammad and Aamin Khan have been arrested and are in police custody,” he said.

Sharma said the department will probe if there was a cross-border link to this haul.

“We are working to unearth all the links of these drug dealers,” said the SSP and added that all possible aspects including cross border smuggling were being probed in this case and more arrests were likely.

tags
top news
BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In