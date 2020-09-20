Hashish worth crores seized from Mumbai bound truck, 2 smugglers arrested

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:35 IST

In a major success, anti narcotics task force foiled a smuggling bid and recovered a huge consignment of high grade Hashish or hash worth crores headed for Mumbai and arrested two interstate smugglers in Jammu on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ali Mohammad and Aamin Khan of Somalpur, Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) ANTF J&K, Vinay Sharma stated that an information from reliable sources was received about a truck (number RJ10GB-3411) parked near Tawi bridge on Nagrota- Narwal bypass road in Jammu, in which, a large quantity of Hashish was concealed in apple boxes and was being smuggled from Kashmir to Mumbai.

“During a search of the truck, 35 kg of Hashish like substance was recovered. Both the drug smugglers Ali Mohammad and Aamin Khan have been arrested and are in police custody,” he said.

Sharma said the department will probe if there was a cross-border link to this haul.

“We are working to unearth all the links of these drug dealers,” said the SSP and added that all possible aspects including cross border smuggling were being probed in this case and more arrests were likely.