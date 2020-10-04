e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras case: 5 Samajwadi Party members allowed to enter village

Hathras case: 5 Samajwadi Party members allowed to enter village

This comes a day after Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met her family after officials reopened the borders of the village.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Kumar Awasthi meets the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman at Bulgadi village in Hathras.
Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Kumar Awasthi meets the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman at Bulgadi village in Hathras.(PTI)
         

Authorities on Sunday allowed a five-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party to enter the village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, where a Dalit woman was gang-raped by the four upper-caste men. The leaders are expected to meet the 19-year-old woman’s family.

This comes a day after Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met her family after officials reopened the borders of the village. However, it is still heavily barricaded to limit visitors including media persons and opposition leaders coming to meet the woman’s family.

Gathered at the barricades, the Samajwadi Party leaders said they will not move away.

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s vice president Jayant Chaudhary is also expected to meet the family members during the day. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is also on his way to Hathras.

The Hathras case has triggered nationwide outrage as the opposition is demanding Yogi Adityanath’s resignation as the chief minister. Following the woman’s death on September 29, the local police cremated her body at the dead of the night, sparking allegations from opposition parties that the BJP-led state government was trying to bury the evidence.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In