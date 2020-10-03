e-paper
Home / India News / ‘No moral right…’: Priyanka Gandhi seeks Yogi’s resignation over Hathras rape

‘No moral right…’: Priyanka Gandhi seeks Yogi’s resignation over Hathras rape

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s tweets came days after she and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were briefly detained by the state police as they were going to meet the Hathras victim’s family.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras rape victim’s family on Saturday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over the gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, which has sparked protests and outrage across the country.

“RESIGN. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister of UP,” Gandhi said in a late-night tweet on Friday and shared a notice by a news channel alleging that a conversation between one of their reporters with a family member of the victim was tapped and leaked.

The statement shared on Gandhi’s Twitter handle comes as the Uttar Pradesh police deployed officers around the village in Hathras district where the woman was gang-raped two weeks ago. The police are preventing journalists from meeting the family members of the victim, and reports said that authorities have seized the phones of the victim’s relatives and put them under surveillance.

“The UP government is morally corrupt. The victim did not get treatment, did not write a complaint on time, burned the body forcibly, the family is in captivity, they are being pressurized - now they are being threatened that there will be a narco test. This behaviour is not acceptable to the country. Stop bullying the victim’s family,” the Congress leader said in another tweet in Hindi on Saturday morning.

Also Read: Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

Her tweets came days after she and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were briefly detained by the state police as they were going to meet the victim’s family, citing imposition of Section 144. They were later released and escorted back to Delhi by UP police.

The Congress leaders will be visiting the family later in the day along with a team of party lawmakers.

