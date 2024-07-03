Hathras stampede: Rahul Gandhi asks INDIA bloc workers to provide relief, rescue

New Delhi: The Congress party expressed shock over the Hathras incident and condolences to the bereaved families of the people who lost their lives following a stampede during a Satsang. The death toll in Hathras stampede has reached 121 (File Photo)

Deputy leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi addressed the Hathras incident in the Parliament and said, “In these tough times we stand with the people of UP and Hathras. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

In a tragic incident, at least 121 people were killed and more than 80 injured in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place during the Satsang held by Suraj Pal, also known as Bhole Baba, near GT Road in the Phulrai Mugalgarhi village in the Hathras.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the news of the death of many devotees due to the stampede during the Satsang in Hathras is extremely painful.

“I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government and administration are requested to provide every possible treatment to the injured and relief to the affected families,” he said.

Gandhi further requested all workers of the INDIA bloc to provide their cooperation in relief and rescue and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the news of the death of a large number of devotees was heart-breaking.

“May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she wrote on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also took to X to express condolence. “The news of the death of many devotees due to a stampede in the Satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. The scenes of the accident are extremely heart-rending. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We urge the government and administration to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured and provide immediate compensation to the victims. Workers of opposition parties are requested to provide all possible help to the people affected by the accident.”

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a first information report against the organisers of the religious congregation, however, it did not name Bhole Baba, as an accused.

(with PTI inputs)