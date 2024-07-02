Hathras Stampede News LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi express condolences

Hathras Stampede News LIVE: In a tragic incident, at least 107 people, including mostly women, died in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place shortly after a religious preacher, Bhole Baba, addressed his followers at a specially laid tent in the Rati Bhanpur village within the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district....Read More

According to the police, prima facie, it appears that suffocation at the venue led to discomfort among the people attending the ‘Satsang’. Following this, the people started running, causing a stampede.

The exact cause of the incident is being investigated.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors recounted the horror, saying that the stampede took place when the religious event ended, and everyone was rushing to leave the place. “There was a huge crowd gathered of followers at the spot. There was no way out, and everybody fell on each other, and a stampede took place. When I tried to move out, there were motorcycles parked outside, which blocked my way. Many fainted while others died,” a victim, who was admitted to a nearby hospital, said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took cognizance of the incident and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.