Hathras Stampede News LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi express condolences

President Murmu, PM Modi express condolences
In a tragic incident, at least 107 people, including mostly women, died in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place shortly after a religious preacher, Bhole Baba, addressed his followers at a specially laid tent in the Rati Bhanpur village within the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district.
According to the police, prima facie, it appears that suffocation at the venue led to discomfort among the people attending the ‘Satsang’. Following this, the people started running, causing a stampede.
The exact cause of the incident is being investigated.
Meanwhile, one of the survivors recounted the horror, saying that the stampede took place when the religious event ended, and everyone was rushing to leave the place. “There was a huge crowd gathered of followers at the spot. There was no way out, and everybody fell on each other, and a stampede took place. When I tried to move out, there were motorcycles parked outside, which blocked my way. Many fainted while others died,” a victim, who was admitted to a nearby hospital, said.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took cognizance of the incident and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
UP CM forms team to investigate cause of incident
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath formed a team under the leadership of ADG, Agra and Commissioner, Aligarh, to determine the cause of the tragic incident.
German envoy offers condolences
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann offered condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday and said he was deeply saddened about the tragic event.
"Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured," he wrote on social media platform X.
What did PM Modi say on stampede tragedy in Lok Sabha?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the incident in the parliament session.
"There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way," Modi said in the parliament session today.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took cognizance of the Hathras stampede and announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.
The chief minister, who is personally monitoring the relief work, said an FIR would be lodged against the organisers, and stringent action would be taken against them.
“Minister in the UP government, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Sandeep Singh, have left for the incident site and have directed the Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar of the state to reach the incident site,” CM said in his post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha as a reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, consoled the loss of many lives at the religious congregation in UP's Hathras stampede incident. He further ensured that all victims would be provided with all the required help.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to those who lost their lives in the stampede incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday.
“The news of the death of many devotees including women and children in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the President wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The death toll in the tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras rose to 107 on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased mostly includes women and children.
The incident took place shortly after a religious preacher, Bhole Baba, addressed his followers at a specially laid tent in the Rati Bhanpur village within the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district.