Hathras student dies after falling into 120 ft deep well while talking on phone

A 22-year-old student from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh tragically died after falling into a 120-feet-deep well while he was talking on the phone on Friday, reported The Times of India. Representational Image: A student died after falling into a well in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh(Pexel)

Also Read: 5-year-old who fell into Borewell dies after 57-hour rescue operation

The BA student, Rahul Kumar, was found in an unconscious state on after police and fire department officials found him on Saturday following a night-long rescue operation. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Yogesh Kumar Singh, SHO Hathras told TOI, “The student fell into the well while talking to a relative about a malfunctioned tractor. It was around 11pm, and the place was completely dark. The well was covered by bushes. It was so deep that temporary arrangements were made to light up the area for the search operation.”

Also Read: Four college students killed as car crashes into tree in Hisar

The young man, who was from the Nagla area of Hathras had gone to his farm at night to take care of potatoes which were being loaded onto a tractor trolley. When the tractor broke down, he called his uncle, and slipped and fell into the centuries-old well.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Class 8 student dies of heart attack during school trip to theme park in Raigad

A fellow villager, Ravinder Singh, said that Rahul had been a bright student and was a regular at college. Others also stated that the young man was industrious, studying by day and helping with farm work by night.

In Dausa, Rajasthan, a 5-year-old child died after accidentally falling into a borewell in December, 2024.

“While playing, he accidentally fell into an open 150-foot-deep borewell. Villagers arrived after hearing my screams and informed my husband and the police,” said the child’s mother.

After a 57-hour-long rescue operation, the child was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.