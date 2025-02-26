Maharashtra: Class 8 student dies of heart attack during school trip to theme park in Raigad

A school trip to a theme park took a tragic turn for a 14-year-old student of a municipal school who died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Maharashtra's Raigad district. A post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a government medical officer, in which it was ascertained the boy died due to a heart attack. (Representative image)

The police revealed the details of the incident on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. According to the report, students of a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run school in Ghansoli were on an educational trip to Imagicaa Theme Park in Khopoli.

The police identified the student as Ayush Dharmendra Singh, who was studying in class 8 at the school. He started feeling uneasy during the trip and sat on the bench. Ayush then suddenly collapsed on the ground, the police officials quoted in the PTI report said.

The student was rushed to the primary health centre located inside the park with the help of the facility's staff and teachers. From there, He was referred to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a government medical officer, in which it was ascertained the boy died due to a heart attack, the police official said.

The cops have registered an accidental death case at the Khalapur police station.

Class 10 student dies in Odisha hours before board exam

A class 10 student died in Odisha’s Balasore district hours before his board examination last Friday.

According to the local police, the student, identified as 15-year-old Chandra Sekhar Majhi, had fallen ill after consuming food at a community feast three days before his death. The deceased hailed from Baripada village under Bahanaga block.

According to the PTI report, Chandra Sekhar fell ill after the community feast but recovered after receiving medication.

"However, while preparing to leave for his board exam at Kalyani Nuapur High School, about 5 km from his village, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to Soro hospital, where doctors declared him dead," police said.