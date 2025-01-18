10-year-old boy dies after falling off the swing at school in Odisha’s Jajpur

A class 4 student died after falling off a swing on the school premises in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said. Soumyaranjan's family and locals blamed the carelessness of the teachers for his death. (HT File)

The deceased boy was identified as Soumyaranjan Sahu of Bagapatia Upper Primary school under Danagadi block.

The 10-year-old boy was playing on a swing with some of his friends during school hours when he suddenly fell and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Soumyaranjan's family and locals blamed the carelessness of the teachers for his death. They allegedly detained the teachers after the incident and demanded strict action against them, police added.

Bagapatia Upper Primary School has 72 students and five teachers including the headmaster, official sources said.

"This is an unfortunate incident. We cannot compensate for the irreparable loss. However, we will certainly advise all the schools in the block to take necessary precautions to avoid such accidents during school hours," said Subhranshu Puhan, block education officer of Dangdi.

