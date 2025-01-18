Delhi DoE issues notice regarding the resumption of normal classes in schools, details here

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government has issued a notice regarding the resumption of normal classes in schools on its official website. DoE directed all the Heads of Schools to circulate the information among students, staff members and parents of the students. (HT Photo)

The notice was issued after The Commission for Air Quality Management revoked actions under Stage-III (‘Severe’ Air Quality) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect.

Also Read: NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice for admission, details here

“All the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that the guidelines issued vide circular of even number dated 16.01.25 are hereby revoked with immediate effect. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect,” mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: Merit lists out for nursery, KG, Class 1 admissions in Delhi schools

DoE directed all the Heads of Schools to circulate the information among students, staff members and parents of the students.

For more information. visit the official website.

Also Read: TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in, objection window link here