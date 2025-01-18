Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi DoE issues notice regarding the resumption of normal classes in schools, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 18, 2025 04:51 PM IST

The notice was issued after The Commission for Air Quality Management revoked actions under Stage-III of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect.

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government has issued a notice regarding the resumption of normal classes in schools on its official website.

DoE directed all the Heads of Schools to circulate the information among students, staff members and parents of the students. (HT Photo)
DoE directed all the Heads of Schools to circulate the information among students, staff members and parents of the students. (HT Photo)

The notice was issued after The Commission for Air Quality Management revoked actions under Stage-III (‘Severe’ Air Quality) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect.

Also Read: NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice for admission, details here

“All the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that the guidelines issued vide circular of even number dated 16.01.25 are hereby revoked with immediate effect. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect,” mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: Merit lists out for nursery, KG, Class 1 admissions in Delhi schools

DoE directed all the Heads of Schools to circulate the information among students, staff members and parents of the students.

For more information. visit the official website.

Also Read: TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in, objection window link here

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On