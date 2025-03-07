Four college students killed as car crashes into tree in Hisar

Four students of a polytechnic college in Hisar were killed after their car crashed into a tree in Mangali village on Wednesday night as they were going to attend a wedding. The mangled car in Mangali village of Hisar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Ankush Kumar, 19, Sahil Kumar, 19, Hitesh, 20, and Nikhil, 17. Ankush hailed from Mangali village while the other three were residents of Hisar’s Harikot village.

All four were childhood friends.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the accident took place when they were headed for a friend’s sister’s wedding in Mangali village.

Mangali police checkpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place as the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn.

Police sources said Nikhil was planning to go to Belarus on a study visa while Sahil was preparing for army recruitment.

“We had rushed two youths to a private hospital and other two to the Hisar civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

A passerby, Sunil Kumar of Mangali village, said he was heading home on a motorcycle on Wednesday night when he spotted the car that had crashed into a tree. Upon inspecting, he saw three injured youths inside the vehicle and one on the road.

“I informed the police and later the cops cut the window to take Nikhil out of the damaged car,” he added.

Police officials said the victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination at the Hisar civil hospital.

A pall of gloom descended the Mangali and Harikot villages after the tragic news reached them.