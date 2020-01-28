‘Have begun the process to evacuate Indians in Coronavirus-hit Chinese city’: Govt

india

The government on Tuesday said it has begun the preparations to evacuate Indians affected by the situation arising from coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei province. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with the Chinese government, authorities and nationals on the matter.

“We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China,” he said in a tweet.

“Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics & is in touch with the Chinese govt. authorities & our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates,” said Kumar.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus has emerged from a seafood and animal market in China’s Wuhan and reports have it that it has spread to as far as the US.

The ministry of health earlier in the day issued a 24X7 helpline to answer all the queries about the novel coronavirus (nCov). The 24X7 call centre is “active for responding to queries on the coronavirus.

“If you don’t know what the symptoms are or if you want to kno w about the nearest hospital to go to for a check, here’s who you call – 011-23978046,” said the ministry in a tweet.

More than 100 people have died from the ongoing novel virus outbreak in China with 24 new deaths reported from the central Chinese province of Hubei overnight. The first death from Beijing was reported late on Monday as the countrywide infections breached the 4500-mark