‘Have discussed yoga with almost every world leader’, says PM Narendra Modi

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said almost every conversation he has with a world leader starts with yoga and there is scarcely any dignitary who has not spent five-10 minutes discussing the wellness regime with him.

But that changed a little during his recent visit to Bhutan where the “debate” was more on his appearance in Bear Grylls’ ‘Man Vs Wild’ programme on Discovery, he said at an event to present yoga awards here.

“Wherever I travel in the world, irrespective of how tall (in stature) the leader is, the conversation starts with yoga. There is hardly any leader who has not spent five-10 minutes talking on yoga. Some wanted to know about yoga, I have sent literature to some and there are few who practise on their own,” he said.

But there is a change now, Modi said in his address to the gathering.

“I had been to Bhutan recently but instead of yoga the debate was more on ‘Man Vs Wild’ (Abhi abhi thoda badlav aaya hain. Abhi mein Bhutan gaya tha toh yoga ke badle ‘Man Vs Wild’ ka debate zara zyada ho raha tha),” he said.

Yoga, he said, has become a big medium to connect India with the world.

Modi, an avid practitioner of yoga, has been leading the Yoga Day events organised by the Ayush Ministry every year on June 21.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 21:23 IST