e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

‘Have discussed yoga with almost every world leader’, says PM Narendra Modi

According to PM Modi, yoga has become a big medium to connect India with the world.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives during a function on the promotion and development of Yoga, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives during a function on the promotion and development of Yoga, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 30, 2019. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said almost every conversation he has with a world leader starts with yoga and there is scarcely any dignitary who has not spent five-10 minutes discussing the wellness regime with him.

But that changed a little during his recent visit to Bhutan where the “debate” was more on his appearance in Bear Grylls’ ‘Man Vs Wild’ programme on Discovery, he said at an event to present yoga awards here.

“Wherever I travel in the world, irrespective of how tall (in stature) the leader is, the conversation starts with yoga. There is hardly any leader who has not spent five-10 minutes talking on yoga. Some wanted to know about yoga, I have sent literature to some and there are few who practise on their own,” he said.

But there is a change now, Modi said in his address to the gathering.

“I had been to Bhutan recently but instead of yoga the debate was more on ‘Man Vs Wild’ (Abhi abhi thoda badlav aaya hain. Abhi mein Bhutan gaya tha toh yoga ke badle ‘Man Vs Wild’ ka debate zara zyada ho raha tha),” he said.

Yoga, he said, has become a big medium to connect India with the world.

Modi, an avid practitioner of yoga, has been leading the Yoga Day events organised by the Ayush Ministry every year on June 21.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 21:23 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss