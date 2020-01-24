e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Have not left ‘Hindutva’ or changed my ‘colour’, says Uddhav Thackeray

Have not left ‘Hindutva’ or changed my ‘colour’, says Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was addressing Shiv Sena party workers on birth anniversary of party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 07:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Shiv Sena was backstabbed by the “old allies”, party leader Udhhav Thackeray said.
Shiv Sena was backstabbed by the “old allies”, party leader Udhhav Thackeray said.(Hindustan Times)
         

In a veiled reference to its former ally BJP in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his party Shiv Sena was backstabbed by the “old allies”, asserting that he has not left “Hindutva” neither has changed his “colour”.

While addressing Shiv Sena party workers on birth anniversary of party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray here on Thursday, Thackeray said, “We have taken extreme step because we have been backstabbed by our old allies, they have breached our trust and failed to fulfil their commitment. They told me that I lied and tried to prove that I am a liar. This is the different path I have accepted and have joined hands with the people whom we were fighting.”

Without pointing out directly towards any political party or leader, the Chief Minister said, “...it doesn’t mean that I have left Hindutav, neither I have changed my colour.”

Recalling the old memories, Uddhav said, “I remember the old days when I had promised late Babasaheb Thackeray that one day there will be a Chief Minister of Shiv Sena and today, I feel we have fulfilled that promise. This is the first step towards the fulfilment of my promise.”

Meanwhile, he hinted towards Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s claims stating that Shiv Sena had approved Congress to form a government in 2014.

Responding to this, Thackeray said, “In 2014 also they (BJP) had broken our trust. I had never thought of becoming the Chief Minister but then, a different situation arose and I decided to become the Chief Minister of the state.”

After the Maharashtra assembly elections in October last year, Shiv Sena claimed that promises were not kept by their alliance partner BJP in the state and later broke ties with the party.

Later, in a bid to form a government in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

tags
top news
Coronavirus toll up at 25, WHO calls it ‘emergency in China, not world’
Coronavirus toll up at 25, WHO calls it ‘emergency in China, not world’
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says its founder
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says its founder
Minister Naqvi dons writer’s hat with aim to promote harmony
Minister Naqvi dons writer’s hat with aim to promote harmony
CBI to try Indian charged with murder in UAE
CBI to try Indian charged with murder in UAE
Abide With Me to feature at Beating Retreat ceremony
Abide With Me to feature at Beating Retreat ceremony
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news